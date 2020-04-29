Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 25, 29 April 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 8,212 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (19.6%) followed by 50-59 (17.1%)

68.4% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (13.8%), Central Visayas (6.7%) and Central Luzon (4.6%). The rapid increase in the number of cases in Central Visayas is attributed to several localized outbreaks in Cebu barangays and prisons.

Out of the 558 confirmed deaths, 66% are male, with the most affected age groups over 70 years and 60-69 years (both at 34.7%)

68.9% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (13.4%) and Central Luzon (5.3%)

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) ramping up testing capacity for current 17 laboratories able to conduct COVID-19 tests. Ongoing assessments into more private and public hospital laboratories to expand the network.

Department of Health (DOH) conducting joint outbreak investigation with WHO and ICRC to rapidly respond to different clusters of COVID-19 cases reported throughout the country, including in prisons and hospitals.

Almost 4,000 hospital workers and community health workers trained on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) through online trainings throughout the country