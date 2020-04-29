Philippines

Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 25, 29 April 2020

  • Out of the total 8,212 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (19.6%) followed by 50-59 (17.1%)

  • 68.4% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (13.8%), Central Visayas (6.7%) and Central Luzon (4.6%). The rapid increase in the number of cases in Central Visayas is attributed to several localized outbreaks in Cebu barangays and prisons.

  • Out of the 558 confirmed deaths, 66% are male, with the most affected age groups over 70 years and 60-69 years (both at 34.7%)

  • 68.9% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (13.4%) and Central Luzon (5.3%)

  • Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) ramping up testing capacity for current 17 laboratories able to conduct COVID-19 tests. Ongoing assessments into more private and public hospital laboratories to expand the network.

  • Department of Health (DOH) conducting joint outbreak investigation with WHO and ICRC to rapidly respond to different clusters of COVID-19 cases reported throughout the country, including in prisons and hospitals.

  • Almost 4,000 hospital workers and community health workers trained on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) through online trainings throughout the country

  • Distribution of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) ongoing to public hospitals in the country, with up to 84% of hospitals currently reported to DOH’s DataCollect App

