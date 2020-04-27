Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 24, 27 April 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 7,777 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (19.5%) followed by 50-59 (17.1%)

68.8% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (13.6%) and Central Luzon (4.8%)

Out of the 511 confirmed deaths, 67.5% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (35.1%) followed by 60-69 years (34.3%)

68.9% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (13.6%) and Central Luzon (5.0%)

Government identifying ways to transit into General Community Quarantine in lower risk areas after 1 May - Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) exploring different approaches to minimise dependence on essential laboratory supplies amidst global shortages. Ongoing assessments of private and public hospital laboratories to expand the current network of 17 laboratories able to conduct COVID-19 tests.

Department of Health (DOH) setting up special surveillance in hotspots, such as prisons. Joint efforts to address issues identified in case investigations into different clusters throughout the country, including in prisons and hospitals.