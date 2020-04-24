Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 23, 24 April 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 7,192 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (19.3%) followed by 50-59 (17.3%)

66.9% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (14.4%) and Central Luzon (5.1%)

Out of the 477 confirmed deaths, 687.5% are male, with the most affected age group 60-69 years (34.6%) followed by over 70 years (34.0%)

67.1% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (14.3%) and Central Luzon (5.6%)

Enhanced Community Quarantine in NCR, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, and Cebu City extended until 15 May 2020 - So far, among over 2,000 UN staff members in the Philippines, 13 have tested positive: 10 from WHO, 2 from IOM, and 1 from UNICEF - Previous daily testing capacity restored at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in spite of temporary scaling down of operations due to cluster of confirmed cases. Ongoing assessments of private and public hospital laboratories to expand the current network of 17 laboratories able to conduct COVID-19 tests.

Ongoing investigations in different clusters of confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the country, including in prisons and hospitals.