Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 22, 22 April 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 6,710 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 53% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (18.9%) followed by 50-59 (17.6%)

71.3% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (14.9%) and Central Luzon (5.3%)

Out of the 446 confirmed deaths, 67.5% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (34.1%) followed by 60-69 years (33.4%)

65.7% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (15.2%) and Central Luzon (6.1%)

Daily testing capacity temporarily scaled down due to cluster of confirmed cases in the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM). Additional assessments of private and public hospital laboratories continues, to expand the current network of 17 laboratories able to conduct COVID-19 tests.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) delivered COVID-19 laboratory equipment to enhance daily testing capacity.

Currently 57.1% of hospitals and 63.3% of infirmaries reporting availability of essential resources on a daily basis through the Department of Health (DOH) DataCollect application - Increasing number of Local Government Units (LGUs) establishing community quarantine and treatment centres.