Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 21, 20 April 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 6,459 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (18.8%) followed by 50-59 (17.7%)

70.9% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (15.6%) and Central Luzon (5.6%)

Out of the 428 confirmed deaths, 68.3% are male, with the most affected age group over 60-69 years (34.3%) followed by over 70 (33.8%)

63.2% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (16.4%) and Central Luzon (6.5%)

Currently 17 laboratories able to conduct approximately 3,900 COVID19 tests per day. Additional assessments ongoing.

So far, among over 2,000 UN staff members in the Philippines, 12 have tested positive: 9 from WHO, 2 from IOM, and 1 from UNICEF - Increasing number of hospitals reporting availability of essential resources on a daily basis through the DOH DataCollect application: currently 48.6% of hospitals and 52.4% of infirmaries - 75% of Local Government Units (LGUs) reportedly have established community quarantine and treatment centres.