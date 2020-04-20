Philippines
Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 21, 20 April 2020
Attachments
Highlights
Out of the total 6,459 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (18.8%) followed by 50-59 (17.7%)
70.9% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (15.6%) and Central Luzon (5.6%)
Out of the 428 confirmed deaths, 68.3% are male, with the most affected age group over 60-69 years (34.3%) followed by over 70 (33.8%)
63.2% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (16.4%) and Central Luzon (6.5%)
Currently 17 laboratories able to conduct approximately 3,900 COVID19 tests per day. Additional assessments ongoing.
So far, among over 2,000 UN staff members in the Philippines, 12 have tested positive: 9 from WHO, 2 from IOM, and 1 from UNICEF - Increasing number of hospitals reporting availability of essential resources on a daily basis through the DOH DataCollect application: currently 48.6% of hospitals and 52.4% of infirmaries - 75% of Local Government Units (LGUs) reportedly have established community quarantine and treatment centres.
414 hospital workers and 1,000 community health workers trained on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) through online trainings throughout the country