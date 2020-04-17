Philippines

Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 20, 17 April 2020

Highlights

  • Out of the total 5,878 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (18.9%)

  • 71.4% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (13.5%) and Central Luzon (5.3%)

  • Out of the 387 confirmed deaths, 68.5% are male, with the most affected age group over 60-69 years (39.0%)

  • 59.3% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (18.1%) and Central Luzon (7.2%)

  • Laboratory assessments ongoing in Tacloban, Cotabato and Surigao to further expand network of laboratories able to conduct COVID19 tests.

  • DOH issued guidelines on Expanded Testing to reach a larger number of people considered for laboratory testing

  • Guidelines on the Manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Ventilators, and Respirators were issued to promote the local production of essential items while ensuring adherence to quality standards

  • Ongoing preparedness of hospitals through the Interim Guidelines on Surge Capacity Management of All Health Facilities

  • Online IPC trainings ongoing for increasing number of hospital workers and community health workers throughout the country

  • More and more Local Government Units reportedly establishing community quarantine and treatment centres.

