Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 20, 17 April 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 5,878 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 54% are male, with the most affected age group 30-39 years (18.9%)

71.4% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (13.5%) and Central Luzon (5.3%)

Out of the 387 confirmed deaths, 68.5% are male, with the most affected age group over 60-69 years (39.0%)

59.3% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (18.1%) and Central Luzon (7.2%)

Laboratory assessments ongoing in Tacloban, Cotabato and Surigao to further expand network of laboratories able to conduct COVID19 tests.

DOH issued guidelines on Expanded Testing to reach a larger number of people considered for laboratory testing

Guidelines on the Manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Ventilators, and Respirators were issued to promote the local production of essential items while ensuring adherence to quality standards

Ongoing preparedness of hospitals through the Interim Guidelines on Surge Capacity Management of All Health Facilities

Online IPC trainings ongoing for increasing number of hospital workers and community health workers throughout the country