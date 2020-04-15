Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 19, 15 April 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 5,453 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 55% are male, with the most affected age group 60-69 years (19.7%)

72% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (15%) and Central Luzon (5%)

Out of the 349 confirmed deaths, 69.5% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (33.7%)

57% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (20%) and Central Luzon (8%)

Laboratory network expanded to 16 certified laboratories currently able to conduct COVID19 tests.

Ten tons of raw materials arrived in Manila to start with the local manufacturing of high quality Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), thanks to support from the private sector through UPS and the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF)