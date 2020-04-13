Philippines
Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 18, 13 April 2020
Highlights
Out of the total 4,932 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 57% are male, with the most affected age group 60-69 years (20.6%)
72.6% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (14.2%) and Central Luzon (4.8%)
Out of the 315 confirmed deaths, 68.8% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (33.7%)
56.6% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (19.5%) and Central Luzon (8.4%)
So far, among over 2,000 UN staff members in the Philippines, 11 have tested positive: 9 from WHO and 2 from IOM - Procurement of laboratory supplies ongoing to meet continuous need in view of increase in testing capacity thanks to planned expansion of public and private laboratory network for COVID-19 testing on top of the currently 10 fully certified laboratories - To address expected shortages of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), the Department of Health (DOH) closely collaborating with private sector for local manufacturing of high quality PPE kits.
Online IPC trainings ongoing for both private and public hospitals and community health workers - Partners planning training for Provincial, City and Municipal Health Offices on appropriate set up of community quarantine and treatment centres.