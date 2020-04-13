Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 18, 13 April 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 4,932 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 57% are male, with the most affected age group 60-69 years (20.6%)

72.6% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (14.2%) and Central Luzon (4.8%)

Out of the 315 confirmed deaths, 68.8% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 years (33.7%)

56.6% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by CALABARZON (19.5%) and Central Luzon (8.4%)

So far, among over 2,000 UN staff members in the Philippines, 11 have tested positive: 9 from WHO and 2 from IOM - Procurement of laboratory supplies ongoing to meet continuous need in view of increase in testing capacity thanks to planned expansion of public and private laboratory network for COVID-19 testing on top of the currently 10 fully certified laboratories - To address expected shortages of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), the Department of Health (DOH) closely collaborating with private sector for local manufacturing of high quality PPE kits.