Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 17, 10 April 2020

Out of the total 4,195 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 58% are male, with the most affected age group 60-69 years (21.4%)

59.3% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (10.9%) and Central Luzon (4.3%)

Out of the 221 confirmed deaths, 69% are male, with the most affected age group over 70 (36.9%), followed by 60- 69 years (33%)

61% of deaths reported from NCR, followed by Central Lu- zon (11.3%) and CALABARZON (8.9%)

Ongoing distribution of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) among priority hospitals by Department of Health (DOH) and Office of Civil Defence (OCD). In spite of additionally arriving PPE, increasing needs are expected to exceed the availability.

DOH aiming to catch up backlog in data entry and validation of all confirmed cases and identified contacts by next week.

Laboratory assessments ongoing to further expand the public and private laboratory network for COVID-19 testing on top of the currently 10 fully certified laboratories - All Local Government Units (LGU) reportedly have designated COVID-19 hospitals as well as community quarantine centres in place.