Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 16, 8 April 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 3,870 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 58% are male, with the most affected age group 60-69 years (21.8%)

56% of cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (9.5%) and Central Luzon (4%)

Out of the 182 confirmed deaths, 64.4% reported from NCR, 69% are male, with ages ranging from 7 to 90, and the median age being 66 - Luzon-wide community quarantine was extended until 30 April to stop COVID-19 spread

DOH now providing free 24/7 telemedicine consultations through its hotline

Ongoing distribution of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to priority hospitals in close collaboration between the Department of Health (DOH) and the Office of Civil Defence (OCD), with more PPE expected soon

After Ilocos, laboratory assessments currently ongoing in Mindanao to further expand the public and private laboratory network for COVID-19 testing on top of the currently 10 fully certified laboratories

Government in the process of preparing large-scale quarantine facilities, while Local Government Units (LGU) with support from NGOs and private sector are setting up community isolation centres.