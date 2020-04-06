Philippines
Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 15, 6 April 2020
Attachments
Highlights
Out of the total 3,660 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 60% are male, with the most affected age group is 60-69 years (22.4%)
54% of all cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (7%) and Central Luzon (3.3%). To prevent further spread of the disease, Rizal province (CALABARZON) added additional restrictions on top of the enhanced community quarantine.
Out of the 163 confirmed deaths, 66% are reported from NCR, 67% are male, with ages ranging from 7 to 90, and the median age being 65.
So far, among over 2,000 UN staff members in the Philippines, 9 have tested positive: 7 from WHO and 2 from IOM - Currently 10 laboratories capable of conducting COVID-19 testing, with an additional 69 laboratories yet to be assessed.
Department of Health (DOH) and Office of Civil Defence distributing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to priority hospitals, with more PPE expected soon - Online IPC trainings kicked off for both private and public hospitals and community health workers - Government in the process of preparing large-scale quarantine facilities, while Local Government Units (LGU) with support from NGOs and private sector are setting up community isolation centres.