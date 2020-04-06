Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 15, 6 April 2020

Highlights

Out of the total 3,660 confirmed cases reported in the Philippines until today, 60% are male, with the most affected age group is 60-69 years (22.4%)

54% of all cases reported from National Capital Region (NCR), followed by CALABARZON (7%) and Central Luzon (3.3%). To prevent further spread of the disease, Rizal province (CALABARZON) added additional restrictions on top of the enhanced community quarantine.

Out of the 163 confirmed deaths, 66% are reported from NCR, 67% are male, with ages ranging from 7 to 90, and the median age being 65.

So far, among over 2,000 UN staff members in the Philippines, 9 have tested positive: 7 from WHO and 2 from IOM - Currently 10 laboratories capable of conducting COVID-19 testing, with an additional 69 laboratories yet to be assessed.