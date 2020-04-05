Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report 14, 3 April 2020

Highlights

385 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on 3 April, compared to 322 cases on 2 April. 29 additional deaths reported on 3 April, and 11 on 2 April.

Out of 3,018 confirmed cases, 55% are reported from the National Capital Region (NCR), 61% are male, and the most affected age group is 60-69 years (23.1%)

Out of the 136 confirmed deaths, 66% are reported from NCR, 73% are male, and the most affected age group 70-79 (29.5%), with the highest fatality among people over 80

So far, among over 2,000 UN staff members in the Philippines, 7 have tested positive: 5 from WHO and 2 from IOM

Epidemiological Surveillance Units and Local Government Units working hard to enter pending data on confirmed cases and contacts

Increasing number of hospital laboratories submitting self-assessment questionnaires for screening to be allowed to conduct COVID-19 testing. Physical assessments ongoing in Luzon, including NCR and Ilocos

Department of Health and Office of Civil Defence distributing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to priority hospitals, with more PPE expected soon

Online IPC trainings finalized and ready to be disseminated to key private and public hospitals to address rational use of PPE amongst other

Humanitarian partners and private sector supporting increasing needs of vulnerable populations as a result of imposed restrictions