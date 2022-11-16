Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #114, 7 November 2022

The trend of reported COVID-19 cases in the Philippines for the past three weeks (17 October - 6 November 2022) is decreasing. There were 6,346 new cases (5.7 cases per 100,000 population ) reported on 31 October - 6 November 2022 that is 30.0% lower than new cases reported on 24 - 30 October 22 [9,086 new cases (8.1 cases per 100,000 population )], while on 17 - 23 October 2022, there were 11,982 new cases (10.7 cases per 100,000 population ). On 31 October - 6 November 2022, the following regions recorded the highest case counts: National Capital Region (1,196 cases), Region IV-A: CALABARZON (718 cases), and Region VI: Western Visayas (603 cases).