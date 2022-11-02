Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #113, 24 October 2022

COVID-19 cases

The trend of reported COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has been fluctuating for the past month. In week 41 (10 - 16 October 2022) there were 15,294 new cases reported nationally (13.7 cases per 100,000 population ). In week 42 (17 - 23 October 2022), there were 11,995 new cases nationally (10.8 cases per 100,000 population ). The following regions recorded the highest case counts: National Capital Region (3,915 cases), Region IV-A: CALABARZON (2,166 cases), and Region III: Central Luzon (1,384 cases).