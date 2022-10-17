Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #112, 10 October 2022

COVID-19 cases

The trend of the reported COVID-19 cases in the Philippines is fluctuating. Five weeks (22 August - 18 September 2022) of decreasing trend has been followed by an increase (19 - 25 September 2022), then another two weeks of decrease (26 September - 9 October 2022). There were 14,333 new cases (12.8 cases per 100,000 population ) reported in week 40 (3 - 9 October 2022) that is 10.4% lower than week 39 [26 September - 2 October 2022: 15,998 new cases (14.3 cases per 100,000 population )]. In week 40, the following regions recorded the highest case counts: National Capital Region (6,096 cases), Region IV-A: CALABARZON (2,947 cases), and Region III: Central Luzon (1,480 cases).