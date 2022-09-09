Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #109, 29 August 2022

COVID-19 cases

There were 19,262 new cases (17.3 cases per 100,000 population ) reported in week 34 (22 - 28 August 2022), that is 19.3% lower than the previous week [15 - 21 August 2022: 23,867 new cases (21.4 cases per 100,000 population)].

In week 34, the following regions recorded the highest case counts: National Capital Region (6,257 cases), Region IV-A:

CALABARZON (3,116 cases), and Region III: Central Luzon (2,090 cases). As of 28 August 2022, a total of 3,874,641 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the Philippines since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.