Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #108, 15 August 2022

COVID-19 cases

As of 14 July 2022, a total of 3,831,941 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the Philippines since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 28,008 new cases (25.1 cases per 100,000 population ) reported in week 32 (8 - 14 August 2022), that is modestly higher (3.0%) than the previous week [1 - 7 August 2022: 27,315 new cases (24.5 cases per 100,000 population )]. In week 32, the following regions recorded the highest case counts: National Capital Region (8,724 cases), Region IV-A: CALABARZON (5,765 cases), and Region III: Central Luzon (2,978 cases).