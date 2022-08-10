Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #107, 1 August 2022

COVID-19 cases

As of 31 July 2022, a total of 3,776,627 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the Philippines since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 24,100 new cases (21.60 cases per 100,000 population ) reported in week 30 (25 - 31 July 2022), that is 24.1% higher than the previous week (18 - 24 July 2022: 19,430 new cases, 17.4 cases per 100,000 population ). In week 30, the following regions recorded the highest case counts: National Capital Region (8,162 cases), Region IV-A: CALABARZON (5,660 cases), and Region III: Central Luzon (2,742 cases).