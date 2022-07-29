Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #106, 20 July 2022

COVID-19 cases

As of 17 July 2022, a total of 3,733,101 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the Philippines since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 14,640 new cases (13.30 cases per 100,000 population) reported in week 28 (11 - 17 July 2022), that is 43.60% higher than the previous week (4 - 10 July 2022: 10,196 new cases, 9.25 cases per 100,000 population). In week 28, the following regions recorded the highest case counts: National Capital Region (5,806 cases), Region IV-A: CALABARZON (3,535 cases), Region Ill: Central Luzon (1,464 cases), and Region VI: Western Visayas (1,254 cases).