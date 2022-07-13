Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #105, 5 July 2022

COVID-19 cases

As of 22 June 2022, a total of 3,708,271 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the Philippines since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 7,398 new cases (6.71 cases per 100,000 population') reported in week 26 (27 June—3 July 2022), that is 59.65% higher than the previous week (20 - 26 June 2022: 4,634 new cases, 4.20 cases per 100,000 population. In week 26, the following regions recorded the highest case counts: National Capital Region (3,634 cases), Region IV-A: CALABARZON (1,388 cases), and Region VI: Western Visayas (608 cases).