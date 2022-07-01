Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #104, 22 June 2022

COVID-19 cases

As of 22 June 2022, a total of 3,696,364 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the Philippines since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 3,051 new cases (2.77 cases per 100,000 population') reported in week 24 (13 — 19 June 2022), that is 82.2% higher than the previous week (6 - 12 June 2022: 1,675 new cases, 1.52 cases per 100,000 population. In week 24, the following regions recorded the highest case counts: National Capital Region (1,482 cases), Region IV-A: CALABARZON (492 cases), and Region VI: Western Visayas (287 cases).