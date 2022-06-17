Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #103, 6 June 2022

COVID-19 cases

As of 5 June 2022, a total of 3,691,546 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the Philippines since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 1,295 new cases (1.17 cases per 100,000 population') reported in week 22 (30 May — 5 June 2022), that is 1.44% lower than the previous week (23 - 29 May 2022: 1,314 new cases, 1.19 cases per 100,000 population. In week 22, the following regions recorded the highest case counts: National Capital Region (618 cases), Region IV-A: CALABARZON (209 cases), and Region III: Central Luzon (90 cases).