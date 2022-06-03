Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #102, 23 May 2022

COVID-19 Cases

As of 22 May 2022, a total of 3,688,941 COVID-19 cases and 60,455 (1.6%) COVID-19 related deaths had been recorded since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a sudden and sharp increase in cases in late December 2021, but after peaking in early January 2022, a decreasing trend has been continuing in the number of cases reported per day (Figure 1).

There were 1,214 new cases (1.10 cases per 100,000 population) reported in week 20 (16-22 May 2022), that is 9.9% higher than the previous week (9-15 May 2022: 1,118 new cases, 1 cases per 100,000 population). For week 20, the following regions recorded the highest case counts: NCR (503 cases), Region IV-A: CALABARZON (149 cases), and Region 3: Central Luzon (132 cases).