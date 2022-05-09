Philippines Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Situation Report #100, 25 April 2022

COVID-19 cases

Please see the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) Weekly Case Bulletins and COVID-19 Tracker for further information. As of 24 April 2022, a total of 3,684,500 COVID-19 cases and 60,182 (1.6%) COVID-19 related deaths had been recorded since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a sudden and sharp increase in cases in late December 2021, but after peaking in early January 2022, a decreasing trend has been continuing in the number of cases reported per day (Figure 1). There were 1,465 new cases (1.3 cases per 100,000 population3 ) reported in week 16 (18-24 April 2022), that is 12% lower than the previous week (11– 17 April 2022: 1,673 new cases, 1.5 cases per 100,000 population3 ). For week 16, the following regions recorded the highest case counts: NCR (572 cases), Region IV-A: CALABARZON (233 cases), and Region 3: Central Luzon (124 cases).