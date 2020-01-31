Philippines - Coronavirus (DG ECHO, Philippines Department of Health) (ECHO Daily Flash 31 January 2020)

The Department of Health confirmed the first case of novel Coronavirus (2019-nCOv) in the Philippines on 30 January. A 38-year old woman from Wuhan, China tested positive.

29 people are under observation with suspected 2019-nCov symptoms in Metro Manila – 18; Central Visayas – 4; Western Visayas – 3; MIMAROPA -1; Eastern Visayas – 1; Northern Mindanao – 1; Davao – 1.

Of these 29 cases, 23 were admitted in hospitals, 5 were discharged but remained under strict monitoring, while one died of pneumonia on Wednesday 29 January at a hospital in Manila but was still being tested for the 2019-nCoV virus.