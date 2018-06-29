Philippines Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Internally displaced person (IDP) returns to areas of origin continue, following conflict between the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and armed groups that displaced more than 350,000 people from May–October 2017, according to the UN. More than 208,800 people had returned to areas of origin in Marawi—the capital city of Lanao del Sur Province in the Philippines’ Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao—and surrounding areas as of May 30, the UN reports.

Mid-June clashes between the GPH and armed groups in Lanao del Sur’s Tubaran municipality displaced nearly 14,900 people, according to the GPH Department of Social Welfare and Development. Of the total, more than 11,300 people were sheltering with host communities, while approximately 3,500 people were sheltering at 17 evacuation shelters in Lanao del Sur as of June 22.