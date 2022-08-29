The Philippines, China, Vietnam - Tropical Storm MA-ON (GDACS, NDRRMC, ADINet, NOAA-CPC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 August 2022)

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), three people have died (two in Gia Lai Province and one in Ba Kan Province), and almost 4,000 people have been affected across the Provinces of Quang Ninh, Hai Duong, Vinh Phuc, Tuyen Quang, Gia Lai, Bac Kan and Son La. In the Philippines, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reports three fatalities, four injuries, more than 2,100 still displaced, and 122,400 affected people over the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Bicol, and Calabarzon.