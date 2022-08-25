The Philippines, China, Vietnam - Tropical Storm MA-ON (GDACS, JTWC, CMA - China Meteorological Administration, PAGASA, NCHMF, NDRRMC, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2022)

Tropical storm MA-ON (FLORITA in the Philippines) is approaching south-eastern Guangdong province (south-eastern China) and on 25 August at 0.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h (tropical storm).

In the Philippines, MA-ON crossed northern Luzon (northern Philippines) on 22-23 August, leading to casualties and damage. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), three people have died, and about 10,255 individuals have been displaced. 47,169 people affected across the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Bicol, and Calabarzon.