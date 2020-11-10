Philippines + 2 more
Philippines, China, Vietnam - Tropical Cyclone VAMCO (DG ECHO, GDACS, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2020)
- Tropical cyclone VAMCO formed over the Philippine Sea and is moving west-northwest towards central Luzon. On 10 November, its centre was approximately 345 km north-east of the eastern coast of Samar Island (central Philippines).
- VAMCO will move west, strengthening and makes landfall over the north-eastern coast of Camarines Norte Province (Bicol Region) or Quezon province on 11 November. After that, it will cross central Luzon passing very close the National Capital Region, (Metro Manila).
- On 10-11 November, heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge are forecast across most parts of Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Bicol, National Capital Region (NCR) and Mimaropa.
- VAMCO is the fifth tropical cyclone that will hit the central Philippines over the last 20 days.
- A tropical storm signal 1 warning has been issued for the Regions of Calabarzon and Bicol parts of Samar provinces and a severe flood advisory is in effect over Calabarzon. PAGASA warns of the increasing likelihood of landfall at or near peak intensity in Goni-affected Bicol region.