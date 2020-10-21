Philippines, China, Vietnam - Tropical cyclone SAUDEL update (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 21 October 2020)

Tropical cyclone SAUDEL made landfall over the eastern coast of Aurora Province (north-eastern Luzon, northern Philippines), crossed the Regions of Cagayan Valley, C.A.R. and Ilocos and continued west-northwest across the South China Sea. On 21 October, its centre was located offshore about 150 km west of the western coast of Pangasinan Province (Ilocos Region). According to media reports, at least 335 people have been displaced and housed in 13 evacuation centres in Aurora Province and 20 barangays (administrative divisions) have been flooded in Pampanga. SAUDEL is forecast to move north-west across the South China Sea on 21-23 October, to pass close to Hainan Island (south-eastern China) on 24 October and to make landfall over the North Central Coast Region of Vietnam on 25 October. Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over most parts of western and north-western Luzon, Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Severe flood advisories are still in effect across central and northern Luzon.