Philippines + 2 more
Philippines, China, Vietnam - Tropical cyclone MOLAVE (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 26 October 2020)
- Tropical Cyclone MOLAVE (QUINTA in the Philippines) made landfall over southern Luzon close to Lagazpi City on 25 October as a typhoon. On 26 October, its centre was 43 km west of Mindoro with maximum sustained wind of 139 km/h.
- According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, more than 9,000 people have been evacuated across the Bicol and CAR regions. One person is reported missing in Batangas Province (Calabarzon region). Floods, landslides, power outages and evacuations have affected different parts of the country.
- More than 100,000 people were evacuated yesterday from Albay (Bicol region). People were also evacuated from Mimaropa and Calabarzon regions. Local government actors are providing relief assistance.
- Typhoon MOLAVE is forecast to strengthen as it moves west-northwest and to make landfall over central Vietnam early on 28 October.
- Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over most parts the of Calabarzon, Mindoro, Bicol and Central Luzon. Extreme flood warnings have been issued across Eastern Visayas and Bicol.