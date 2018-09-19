19 Sep 2018

Philippines, China, Vietnam - Tropical Cyclone MANGKHUT UPDATE (GDACS, DG ECHO, PAGASA, CMA, NCHMF, DSWD, NDRRMC, WHO, Copernicus) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Sep 2018 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone MANGKHUT, after making landfall in Baggao (Cagayan Province, northern Luzon, Philippines) on 15 September, dissipated inland over southern China on 17 September.
  • As of 19 September at 6.00 UTC the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported 8 deaths, 21 people injured, 148 480 people still evacuated (of which 61 271 people inside 471 evacuation centres), 1 096 799 people affected in 468 municipalities across 31 provinces (throughout seven Regions: NCR, Region I, Region II, Region III, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and CAR) and 6 479 houses damaged (of which 572 totally and 5 907 partially) across Region I, Region II, Region III and CAR. In addition, NDRMMC reported, as of the same date, 289 roads and six bridges still affected across Region I, Region II, Region III, Bicol Region and CAR as well as school closed in most of Luzon island.
  • The European Commission has mobilised an emergency aid package worth €2 million that will fund partner humanitarian organisations already working in the affected areas and will address the most urgent needs of the communities stricken by the typhoon.
  • Copernicus, the European Commission's emergency satellite mapping service, is providing mapping of the most affected areas. A Commission humanitarian expert has also been deployed to the disaster area to assess the needs on the ground.
  • Over the next 24 hours, localised heavy rain and thunderstorms could affect northern Luzon (Philippines), south-western China and northern Vietnam.

