Philippines, China, Vietnam - Tropical Cyclone KOMPASU, update (GDACS, JTWC, ADINet, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 October 2021)
- Tropical cyclone KOMPASU (named "Maring" in the Philippines) is moving westward over the South China Sea toward Hainan Island (China). On 13 October at 0.00 UTC its centre was located offshore approximately 260 km east of the eastern coast of Hainan, with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h (tropical storm).
- After its passage over northern Luzon and the Babuyan Islands (northern Philippines), the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 13 October, 13 fatalities, nine missing, three injured and over 11,500 evacuated people across nearly 100 evacuation centres. ADINet also reports almost 110 houses and 21 bridges damaged.
- KOMPASU is forecast to pass over Hainan on the late morning (UTC) of 13 October and it is expected to make landfall over Nghe An Province (central-northern Vietnam) on the late morning (UTC) of 14 October as a tropical storm.
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over Hainan, while moderate rain is forecast over central-northern Vietnam.