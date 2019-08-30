Philippines, China, Vietnam, Laos - Tropical Cyclone PODUL update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, NCHMF, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 Aug 2019 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone PODUL made landfall over Quang Bình Province (central Vietnam) on 29 August, with maximum sustained winds of 55-65 km/h. On 30 August at 3.00 UTC, its centre was in mainland Thailand, approximately 175 km south-east of Vientiane (Laos), with maximum sustained winds of 60 km/h (tropical depression).
- In China, a tornado caused 8 fatalities, damaged 115 houses, affecting more than 500 people in Danzhou (Hainan Province).
- Over the next 24 hours, PODUL is forecast to continue inland, weakening before eventually dissipating.
- Heavy to locally very heavy rain is forecast over central Vietnam, southern Laos and south-eastern Thailand over 30 August - 1 September.