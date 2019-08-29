Philippines, China, Vietnam, Laos - Tropical Cyclone PODUL update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, CMA, NCHMF, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 29 August 2019)

Tropical Cyclone PODUL's (YANGLIU in China) centre was approximately 250 km east-southeast of Sanya City (southern Hainan) and 540 km east of Dong Hoi (central Vietnam) on 29 August at 0.00 UTC with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

DG ECHO reports 2 fatalities, 2 injured, 3,180 displaced in 53 evacuation centres and more than 61,500 affcted across central-northern Luzon (Philippines), particularly in the Aurora Province.

PODUL is forecast to pass 70-80 km south of Hainan on 29 August, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h, before making landfall over Quang Bình Province (Vietnam) early on 30 August, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h.

Moderate to locally heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms are forecast over central-northern Luzon. Heavy rain is forecast over Hainan, south-central Guangdong, eastern and southern Guangxi, as well as strong winds and storm surge in southern Hainan. Heavy rain is forecast over the North Central Coast Region of Vietnam.