Philippines, China, Vietnam, Laos - Tropical Cyclone CONSON, update (GDACS, JTWC, DROMIC DSWD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 September 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone CONSON ("Jolina" in the Philippines) passed over central-southern Luzon on 8 September as a tropical storm and currently is moving westward over the South China Sea. On 10 September at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 460 km east of the coast of Da Nang and Thua Thien-Hue Provinces (central Vietnam) with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h (tropical storm).
- The Philippines Department of Social Welfare and Development (DROMIC DSWD) reports nearly 18,800 displaced people (of which around 14,200 across 304 evacuation centres), over 5,450 damaged houses and a total of more than 99,500 affected people across Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas Regions.
- CONSON is forecast to slightly strengthen and it is expected to make landfall over central Vietnam on 12 September. After that it is forecast to continue over central-southern Laos on 13-14 September, weakening.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain with locally very heavy rain is forecast over the whole Philippines, most of Vietnam and Laos.