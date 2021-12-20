Philippines + 1 more
Philippines, China - Tropical Cyclone RAI, update (GDACS, JTWC, DSWD, CMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 December 2021)
- On 20 December at 0.00 UTC, Tropical Cyclone Rai was approximately 150km southeast of Hainan Island (southeastern China) with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h.
- At least 208 people have died and 52 are still missing following its passage across Visayas and Mindanao Islands (The Philippines). The Philippines Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reports more than 630,000 displaced (of which 438,359 in 2,841 evacuation centres) and 1,805,000 affected across nine regions of central-southern Philippines. 54,783 houses were damaged, 20,102 damaged and 34,681 partially damaged.
- RAI will continue over the northern South China Sea before dissipating on 21 December.
- Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for Paracel Islands, Hainan Island, Guangdong, southern Fujian, eastern and western parts of Guangxi. A blue Typhoon warning is in effect for these southeastern Chinese regions.
- DG ECHO's partners present in the most affected areas are already providing initial emergency assistance and additional emergency humanitarian financing will be mobilised in the coming hours.