The Philippines, China - Tropical Cyclone NALGAE, update (GDACS, JTWC, CMA, PAGASA, NDRRMC, Xinhua) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 November 2022)

- The number of casualties continues to increase in the Philippines due to widespread floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall associated with the passage of Tropical Cyclone NALGAE. The Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reports 122 fatalities, with 36 people missing. The number of displaced people slightly decreased to 850,000 people, while 3.3 million individuals remain affected.
- NALGAE made landfall on the evening of 2 November in a coastal area between Hong Kong and Macao as a Tropical Depression, and it continued moving north-westwards over Guangdong Province (southern China). On 3 November it is expected to continue moving westwards over coastal Guangdong Province, as a Tropical Depression, and further dissipate in the early morning of 4 November.
- In Hong Kong and Macao, many public services and activities, including education centers have been suspended.
- On 3-4 Novemebr, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over southern China, particularly in Guangdong Province. In the Philippines, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over Mindanao (southern Philippines).
