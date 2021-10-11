Philippines + 1 more
Philippines, China - Tropical Cyclone LIONROCK, update (GDACS, NDRRMC, Government of China-Hong Kong, AHA Centre, PAGASA, CMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 October 2021)
- After the passage of tropical cyclone LIONROCK (in the Philippines locally known as "Lannie") on 4-6 October floods, landslides and strong wind were reported over central-western Philippines, leading to casualties.
- According to the Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), three people died across Western and Central Visayas Regions and 248 individuals have been displaced. Up to 8,048 persons have been affected in MIMAROPA and Western Visayas Regions, as a number of houses, and road sections have been damaged. LIONROCK crossed southern China on 8-10 October, affecting particularly Hainan Province and Hong Kong. The Government of China-Hong Kong reports that 14 people were injured and 140 individuals have been displaced in 21 temporary shelters in Hong Kong.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain and moderate to strong winds are forecast over Western Visayas (Philippines), while light rain is forecast over Hainan Province (China).