Philippines + 1 more
Philippines, China - Tropical Cyclone KOMPASU (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, NDRRMC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 October 2021)
- A new tropical cyclone named KOMPASU (named "Maring" in the Philippines) formed over the northern Philippine Sea on 10 October and started moving west towards northern Luzon. On 11 October at 0.00 UTC its centre was located offshore approximately 215 km east of Santa Ana Town (northern Luzon) and 240 km east of the Babuyan Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h (tropical storm).
- KOMPASU is forecast to pass over the Babuyan Channel in the late morning (UTC) of 11 October, with maximum sustained winds up to 100 km/h. It is expected to continue moving westward over the South China Sea, strengthening, and it is forecast to reach the coast of southern Hainan Island (China) on 13 October.
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over central and northern Luzon as well as over the Babuyan Islands. PAGASA has issued a tropical cyclone wind signal No 1 and No 2 over the mentioned area.