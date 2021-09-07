Philippines + 1 more
Philippines, China - Tropical Cyclone CONSON (GDACS, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 September 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone CONSON (named JOLINA in the Philippines), made landfall over Samar Island on 6 September and is crossing Masbate Island. On 7 September at 8.00 UTC, its centre was located about 22 km northwest of Cataingan City (Masbate Province), with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h.
- According to media reports, power outages were reported in Eastern Samar, Samar and Leyte Provinces.
- CONSON is forecast to move northwest and approach central Luzon Island on 8 September passing very close to the capital Manila. After that, on 9 September it will move over the South China Sea towards Hainan Island (southern China).
- A tropical cyclone wind signal number 3 (destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours), is in effect for most parts of Masbate Island, central-southern Luzon and the eastern Visayas, including the Provinces of Quezon, Masbate, Albay and Samar.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over Masbate Island, central-southern Luzon and eastern Visayas (particularly Samar Island).