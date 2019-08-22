22 Aug 2019

Philippines, China - Tropical Cyclone BAILU (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 Aug 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone BAILU formed in the Philippine Sea, on 19 August, strengthening as it moved north-west. On 22 August at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 750 km east of Luzon - Island with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h (tropical storm).
  • BAILU is forecast to make landfall over the south-east coast of Taiwan on 24 August, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over the Batanes Islands, Cagayan Islands and eastern Luzon.

