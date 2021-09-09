Philippines + 2 more
Philippines, China, Taiwan - Tropical Cyclone CHANTHU (GDACS, PAGASA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2021)
- A new tropical Cyclone named CHANTHU ("Kiko" in the Philippines) formed over the Philippine Sea on 6 September and is moving west-northwest towards north Luzon. On 9 September at 2.00 UTC, its centre was located about 410 km northeast of Catanduanes Island (Bicol Region) with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h.
- CHANTHU is forecast to move northwest crossing the northern Babuyan Islands and central Batanes Islands on 10-11 September. After that, it will make landfall over southern Taiwan on 11-12 September and it coul approach the eastern coast of Zhejiang Province (eastern China) on 13 September.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over the Babuyan Islands and northern Luzon. A tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 (strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours) is in effect for the Provinces of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao and Isabela (northern Luzon).