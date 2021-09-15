Philippines: CERF Pilot Anticipatory Action for 2021-2022 (As of 28 August 2021)

Anticipatory Action (AA)

In 2021-2022, the Philippines has been selected as a pilot for the implementation of CERF Anticipatory Action for Tropical Cyclone with an approved total amount of 7.5 M USD. The pilot builds on the existing capacity of numerous organizations and networks already working on forecast-based financing while being at the same time deeply rooted in operational realities of responding to typhoons in the Philippines, including COVID-19 compounding effects.