Philippines
Philippines: CERF Pilot Anticipatory Action for 2021-2022 (As of 28 August 2021)
Attachments
Anticipatory Action (AA)
In 2021-2022, the Philippines has been selected as a pilot for the implementation of CERF Anticipatory Action for Tropical Cyclone with an approved total amount of 7.5 M USD. The pilot builds on the existing capacity of numerous organizations and networks already working on forecast-based financing while being at the same time deeply rooted in operational realities of responding to typhoons in the Philippines, including COVID-19 compounding effects.
$7.5M Total CERF AA Funding for 2021-22 (US$)
270.5K Total Target Population
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.