Philippines: CERF Mid-Term Review - Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) Caraga and Southern Leyte, March 2022

Making its first landfall in the afternoon of 16 December 2021, Super Typhoon Rai, locally known as Odette, pummeled coastal communities across 11 out of 17 regions of the Philippines. More than three months since, the impact of Super Typhoon Rai is spread across several islands with diverse geographic characteristics and limited resilience. After nine landfalls, the typhoon damaged over 2.1 million houses destroying 426,000 altogether, affected 533,000 farmers and fishermen by destroying hundreds of thousands of acres of coconut trees and crops, and damaging 8,000 fishing boats.

Within a few days, on 24 December, the UN Central Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) allocated US$12 million of humanitarian funds to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to the most affected people in the provinces of Surigao Del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Southern Leyte. CERF is one of the fastest and most effective ways to ensure that urgently needed humanitarian assistance reaches people caught up in crises. With OCHA providing coordination support, the funding channeled through IOM, UNICEF, UNFPA and WFP allowed the UN and the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) to kick-start relief efforts immediately in a coordinated manner, alongside local actors such as the government and civil society organizations.