Philippines: Cash from WFP boosts local economies after Typhoon Rai

When Typhoon Rai (Odette) hit the Philippines in December 2021, Kent and Melissa Canoy saw 13 years of work destroyed in a single day. Their sari-sari (convenience) store – and the family’s only source of income – was damaged, stock was lost and families throughout their village in Poblacion were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

After the typhoon struck, Kent and Melissa were unsure how they could rebuild their business and meet their needs while both of them were without an income.

They had owned the store since 2009 when Kent decided to return home to the Philippines after working on cruise ships for many years. The store was a chance for the family to stay together, support their four children and help members of their community to shop close to home.

Kent and Melissa heard about a project run by the World Food Programme (WFP) and Catholic Relief Service (CRS) to help 19,000 families who had been affected by the typhoon. Each household could receive vouchers to buy nutritious food, with each containing 5600PHP (USD 107) per month, for two months.

With stores and infrastructure destroyed, communities set up their own food bazaars to help families to buy the food they needed. In gymnasiums, community halls and safe spaces, businesses like Kent and Melissa’s could set up shop temporarily, giving families the chance to use their vouchers to buy food at the time when they needed it the most.

Today Kent and Melissa have temporary stores at five food bazaars and say their income is at 70 percent of pre-typhoon levels. This source of income has been critical for the family, who have been able to take out a loan to rebuild and expand their business and restock it with nutritious food that families can buy with their vouchers.

WFP’s value voucher scheme is also strengthening local markets. When we met Kent at a value voucher shopping day in the barangay of Mabini, in Surigao City, he said: “the vegetables that I offer here today are from a small-scale farmer, and the fish is from another vendor. I obtain goods from them, which stimulates each of their businesses as well.”

In addition, they have hired an additional 20 staff to help them to serve customers, buy stock and deliver food to the bazaars. Kent and Melissa are now able to support not just their household to recover from the typhoon, but provide a vital source of income to others in urgent need of assistance.

WFP supports Kent and Melissa and families across the Philippines to meet their immediate needs after natural disasters and prepare for and respond to weather extremes. The Philippines is at high risk of natural disasters and this assistance supports vulnerable families when they need help the most.

Read more about WFP's work in the Philippines.