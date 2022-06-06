Philippines - Bulusan Volcanic Eruption (DG ECHO, GDACS, PHIVOLCS, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 June 2022)

On 5 June at 2.37 UTC (10.37 local time), a phreatic eruption occurred at Mount Bulusan located in the Province of Sorsogon (Bicol Region, southern Luzon Island, central Philippines).
A steam-rich grey plume at least 1 km high drifting westwards was observed and several villages in the municipalities of Juban and Irosin (Sorsogon Province) have been covered by heavy ashfall.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) places the Volcano under ALERT Level 1 (Low Level of Volcanic Unrest) with 29 volcanic earthquakes in the last 24 hours.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reports evacuation of fifty families or around 180 individuals from the 4–6-kilometer radius of the volcano. Most of the affected families prefer to stay home due to inconvenience at the evacuation centres. The Local Government of Sorsogon Province starts to assess the damage impacted by the heavy ashfall and provides initial, partial distribution of food relief packs.
DG ECHO and partners continue to monitor especially for possible unmet humanitarian needs of most vulnerable families.