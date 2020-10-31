Philippines braces for the year’s strongest typhoon

Kuala Lumpur/Manila, October 31, 2020 – Red Cross is ramping up its preparations as this year’s strongest typhoon tracks towards the Philippines, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in its path.

Philippine Red Cross has prepositioned rescue vehicles, first aid volunteers, emergency response teams and relief items, and are assisting communities ahead of the typhoon’s expected landfall in central Luzon, northeast of Manila, on Sunday.

The typhoon is threatening to affect millions of people already devastated by Typhoon Molave, which crossed the same area of the Philippines only last week before going on to hit Vietnam.

Philippine Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon said:

“Three storms have consecutively affected the country this month alone and now a potential super typhoon is heading our way. We are determined to do all we can to help these communities prepare for the oncoming storm.

“In situations like this, preparedness is the best defense. This is even more important when we are faced with multiple disasters, including COVID-19 and successive typhoons.”

Ahead of the expected landfall, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has released a Disaster Relief Emergency Fund to support the operations of the Philippine Red Cross.

IFRC Head of Philippine Country Office Robert Kaufman said:

“We have to simultaneously respond to climate and health emergencies. The Red Cross is working to help communities prepare and ensure that they will be protected from COVID-19 transmission. We must respond to these disasters in ways that also help prevent the spread of the virus during evacuations.”

