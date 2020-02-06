06 Feb 2020

Philippines: Batanes Earthquakes Final Report, Operation n° MDRPH034

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 06 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.5 MB)

Description of the disaster

On Saturday 27 July 2019, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHILVOCS) reported two moderate sized shallow earthquakes of magnitude 5.4 and 5.9 that had occurred at 4:16am and 7:37am respectively.

Their epicentres were located on the northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

In accordance with the PHIVOLCS Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS), the maximum intensities were VII (destructive), felt on Itbayat, while the intensity level V (Strong) in Basco and IV (moderately Strong) occurred in Sabtang and Ivana respectively.

Based on the impact of earthquake, Itbayat municipality declared the state of calamity on 29 July 2019. This allowed the government to mobilize the calamity funds and start the process for relief items rapidly. As August 1, 2019, the entire province of Batanes had been placed under a state of calamity.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.