Philippines: Batanes Earthquakes Final Report, Operation n° MDRPH034

Description of the disaster

On Saturday 27 July 2019, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHILVOCS) reported two moderate sized shallow earthquakes of magnitude 5.4 and 5.9 that had occurred at 4:16am and 7:37am respectively.

Their epicentres were located on the northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

In accordance with the PHIVOLCS Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS), the maximum intensities were VII (destructive), felt on Itbayat, while the intensity level V (Strong) in Basco and IV (moderately Strong) occurred in Sabtang and Ivana respectively.

Based on the impact of earthquake, Itbayat municipality declared the state of calamity on 29 July 2019. This allowed the government to mobilize the calamity funds and start the process for relief items rapidly. As August 1, 2019, the entire province of Batanes had been placed under a state of calamity.