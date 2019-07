Three consecutive earthquakes occurred north of Itbayat Island municipality in the province of Batanes last 27 July 2019. A 5.4 magnitude at 4:16am, 5.9 magnitude at 7:37am and 5.8 magnitude at 9:24 am.

The earthquakes caused houses to collapse in the island municipality of Itbayat displacing almost all the 3,000 people living in the island.